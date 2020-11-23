Senator Schumer releases plan to help North Country fight 2nd wave of COVID-19

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks with reporters after a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Senator Schumer visited the North Country on Monday to release his new plan to help rural communities fight the second wave of COVID-19.

Senate Democratic Leader and New York State Senator Charles Schumer visited Lowville New York on November 23 to unveil his two-part approach to increase COVID-19 testing and production of personal protection equipment. According to Schumer, this plan will help to benefit North Country residents and healthcare workers.

Senator Schumer shared that he is urging the United States Department of Health and Human Services to release $9 billing for COVID-19 testing in New York and across the country. Schumer stated that he helped to secure this funding and will help supply “national, coordinated, and robust testing regime.”

Schumer stated that this funding is needed as the “North Country faces second round of testing and PPE battle,” to give the region “armor.”

Additionally outlined in Senator Schumer’s new plan is the “Protect Our Heroes Act of 2020.” The new legislation aims to provide $1 billion in Small Business Administration grants. According to Schumer, funding will specifically help domestic facilities produce PPE over the next two years.

Included in the “Protect Our Heroes Act of 2020,” Senator Schumer added that the Strategic National Stockpile will be authorized $10 billion in funding to purchase PPE. Equipment the funding will supply include N-95 masks, nitrile gloves, gowns, face shields and surgical masks.

During his appearance in Lowville, Schumer stated that he will “continue to fight for rural communities, like Lewis County, across Upstate New York as the possibility of a second wave emerges and as a COVID relief deal continues to be negotiated.”

