Senator Schumer urges installation of ‘gigafactory’ in Upstate NY, claims it will support green economy

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Senator Schumer is voicing his support for New York State as a site for a new “gigafactory.”

Senator Charles Schumer urging the company Power Plug to consider Upstate New York as a site for their new “gigafactory,” a hydrogen fuel cell component manufacturing plant set to open in 2021.

Senator Schumer stated that the facility will be up to a 200 thousand square foot facility and can employ up to 300 workers. Employees will make hydrogen electrolyzers used for the production of hydrogen fuel.

Additionally, the new plant will include both research and development laboratories.

According to Senator Schumer, this “gigafactory” could create new green energy manufacturing jobs for the upstate economy, increase Plug Power’s manufacturing capacity and leverage the company’s existing facilities in Latham, Clifton Park and Rochester.

“Plug Power’s deep history, investments and nearly 400 member existing New York workforce in the state, make New York is an ideal place for the company’s continued growth and leadership in green hydrogen fuel cell development and manufacturing, which I relayed to Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh,” said Senator Schumer. “Plug Power is a great New York company, and I will do everything in my power to support Plug’s expansion here in New York with the new job-creating gigafactory.”

Senator Schumer stated that Plug Power to date, has sold 40,000 fuel cell systems to customers such as Amazon, BMW and Walmart to power forklifts and equipment used in factories.

