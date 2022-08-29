CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The CHIPS Act is a big conversation in New York as it is considered a “game-changer” for local manufacturing companies.

To address the impacts of the new legislation, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer visited Corning Incorporated in Canton on August 29, where he met with St. Lawrence County officials and leaders from nearby colleges.

“[The CHIPS Act] is the largest investment in American innovation and manufacturing in decades,” Senator Schumer said during a press conference. “It’s going to bring federal investment in every corner of New York.”

This visit was timely following a recent report stating that Micron Technologies is considering Texas for a $60 million chip facility. This factory was previously proposed to be built in Clay, New York.

Senator Schumer said that he is “working hard to get a good facility in the town of Clay.”

With this decision regarding this facility still on the line, already existing companies like Corning Inc., are the main focus.

“We couldn’t make chips without the critical glass component that are made right here in Canton,” Sen. Schumer added.

Corning was noted as one of the largest employers in the North Country and according to company leaders, 90% of the over 300 employees are from the region.

Local colleges said that increased production of microchips through the CHIP Act will provide jobs for their students. This includes SUNY Canton.

“Our students graduate in areas that fit perfectly with this Act,” SUNY Canton Zvi Szafran shared. “Many of our [students] work for Corning.”

Clarkson University President Marc Christensen explained this will also help keep students in the area.

“At Clarkson we see so many students that come in and they think they are going to spend a short time in the North Country, and they end up coming back and having fantastic careers in the region,” Christensen said. “So in order to have the high-tech manufacturing jobs that the CHIPS Act is going to bring to the North Country means that our students are going to able stay in the places they love.”

Sen. Schumer also confirmed that additional grant funding opportunities through the National Science Foundation will soon be announced for Clarkson University and SUNY Canton.