Senators urge to hold public hearing, address concerns before Indian Point license transfer

U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Representative Nita Lowey, Eliot Engel and Sean Patrick Maloney have sent a letter to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The letter renewed their call for the Commission to hold a public hearing before the Indian Point Energy Center, in Buchanan, NY, sees a transfer of license.

The license for the Indian Point Energy Center is set to be transferred from Entergy Nuclear Operations, Inc., to Holtec Decommissioning International. Entergy and Holtec submitted a license transfer application in November of 2019.

According to Senator Charles Schumer, the group is urging for the NRC to address any state and community concerns. Senator Schumer has expressed concerns that the transfer could lead to environmental, health and economic implications in the Lower Hudson Valley if concerns are not addressed.

Additionally, Senator Schumer stated as a result of Indian Point to be completely shut down by 2021, “significant reductions in the plant’s workforce are expected over time, a large amount of spent nuclear fuel will be indefinitely stored on-site, and the local municipalities will experience a major loss in revenue.”

A segmenet of the letter addressed to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission reads:

“During the recent virtual government-to-government and public meetings conducted by NRC staff on September 22, 2020, which were attended by representatives of our offices, it was made clear that the NRC staff intends to issue its order of approval for the application to transfer Indian Point’s licenses from Entergy Corporation (Entergy) to subsidiaries of Holtec International (Holtec) as soon as next month. At the same meetings the NRC also informed the audience that its decision on the license transfer and exemption requests may be issued prior to these hearing requests being resolved. This is deeply disturbing when coupled with the fact that, over the last 8 months, the NRC has failed to act on New York’s and the Town of Cortlandt, Village of Buchanan, and the Hendrick Hudson School District’s petitions to intervene. We now face the prospect that the decision by NRC staff to transfer the plant’s license and grant regulatory exemptions may well be made before the various stakeholders representing the communities surrounding Indian Point have had an opportunity to fully present its contentions to the Commission in a hearing. Such an outcome would be wholly unacceptable to our constituents in the Lower Hudson Valley. Industry-driven timelines cannot, and should not, come before their health and safety and relevant economic concerns are duly considered.” U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and U.S. Representatives Nita Lowey, Eliot Engel, and Sean Patrick Maloney

The full letter to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission can be read below:

