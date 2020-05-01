Senior Send Off: Help us honor your North Country graduate on ABC50 and online at InformNNY

(WWTI) – Due to the coronavirus crisis, North Country high school seniors haven’t been able to enjoy senior year moments, like competing in their final sporting events, senior trips, proms and graduation.
We are honoring Class of 2020 graduates and their accomplishments by highlighting them on television and online.
Submit a photo and special wish for your graduate below and we’ll help you celebrate them!
