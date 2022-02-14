WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An all-new movie experience is coming to Regal Salmon Run in Watertown.

Salmon Run Mall Marketing Director Karla Noftsier announced on Monday that Regal Cinemas will again host “My Way Matinees,” which provides sensory-friendly movie showings to families and individuals.

According to Noftsier, Regal Cinemas is setting aside special days monthly to host current movies in a safe space. During the show, guests are welcomed to express themselves by singing, crying, dancing, walking around and talking.

The My Way Matinee at Regal Salmon Run will show the family-friendly movie “Dog” and include lower sounds and brighter lights in the theater.

Showings will be held on Saturday, February 19 and Tuesday, February 22. Contact the theater directly for showtimes and ticket costs.