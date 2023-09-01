(WWTI) – Today is National Tofu Day and it’s not just for vegetarians and vegans.

Making tofu first became popular in China during the Han era, invented by Prince Liu An sometime between 206 B.C. to 220 A.D. It then made its way to eastern Asia and with the rise of Buddhism and the vegetarian diet, tofu became popular.

How do you make tofu? Well, tofu is made from curdled soy milk pressed into a solid block and cooled. Preparing tofu is like the production of dairy cheese, where you curdle and solidify milk. However, unlike cheese making, you need to discard the whey and press the curds to form a solid brick.

Many people nowadays, especially vegetarians, enjoy tofu. Tofu is a great source of protein, according to doctors, nutritionists and proponents of cruelty-free living. All nine of the necessary amino acids are present along with:

zinc;

copper;

vitamin B1;

manganese;

magnesium;

calcium; and

phosphorus.

Good Morning America has Joanne Molinaro’s recipe for Kkangpoong Tofu — Spicy Crunchy Garlic Tofu:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup potato starch

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 (16-ounce) container extra firm tofu, pressed and sliced into bite-sized cubes

Vegetable oil, for frying

For the sauce:

1/4 cup brown rice syrup

2 tablespoons water

1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon potato starch

1 tablespoon gochugaru

1 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup diced red onion

7 cloves garlic, minced

1 carrot, finely diced

1 cup dried Szechuan red chilies

2 scallions, chopped

Directions:

Mix together the potato starch, salt, black pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder. In a large bowl, combine the potato starch mixture with the tofu. Make sure that all the tofu is evenly coated. Add enough vegetable oil to generously coat the surface of your largest nonstick skillet. When the oil begins to shimmer, add one layer of the coated tofu, making sure the pieces do not touch one another (they will stick). You may have to work in batches. Cook the tofu on one side until they brown, about 3 minutes. Carefully flip the tofu and cook until the bottoms brown, about 3 minutes. As each batch finishes, place the tofu on a wire rack to drain any excess oil. For extra crispiness, fry all the tofu a second time for about 30 seconds on each side. Make the sauce: In a small bowl, stir together the brown rice syrup, water, soy sauce, vinegar, potato starch, gochugaru, and black pepper. In a large wok or skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the red onion, garlic, carrot, and dried chilies. Sauté until the onion begins to soften, about 3 minutes. Add the soy sauce mixture to the sautéed vegetables and stir until the sauce begins to thicken about 1 minute. Remove from the heat, add the fried tofu to the sauce, and gently stir so each piece is coated with sauce. Garnish with scallions. Do not continue to cook as the heat will cause the wings to get soggy.

Happy National Tofu Day!