They're like your parents but older and more fun, today is Grandparents Day.

You should be taking a little bit of time today to spend with your grandparents. You get busy and sometimes it’s easy to forget just how important and special your grandparents are. Putting in time and effort to organizing a family dinner with your grandparents and the rest of your family is a great way to spend time together. Finding a hobby that you and your grandparents can both enjoy would brighten not just their day but yours as well.

They are your grandparents and you have a special connection with them that is proven to both make grandparents live longer and also make children more emotionally resilient. Today is an opportunity to treasure that connection and spend some quality family time together. Appreciate the people who love you and are in your corner and reciprocate that love to them as well will put a smile on everyone’s face.

In an effort to combat loneliness and for those without any grandparents, you can Adopt a Grandparent. You can fill out the section on their website and be paired with your new Grandma or Grandpa.

Happy Grandparents Day!