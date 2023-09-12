(WWTI) – You know what sounds good? Today is National Chocolate Milkshake Day.

Milkshakes are here thanks to the invention of the electric blender and malted milk drinks. In 1910, Hamilton Beach introduced the Cyclone Drink Mixer, an electric blender that was used at public businesses. In Chicago in 1922, Walgreens employee Ivar “Pop” Coulson made a milkshake by adding two scoops of vanilla ice cream to their standard malted milk drink recipe. Termed “Horlick’s Malted Milk”, this item was featured by Walgreens as part of a chocolate milkshake, which became known as a “malted” or “malt” and swiftly rose to one of the most popular drinks of its time.

BBC Good Food has the recipe for a delicious Chocolate Milkshake:

Ingredients:

1 tbsp chocolate hazelnut spread (optional)

250 ml semi-skimmed milk

2 scoops of chocolate ice cream

5 marshmallows

30 ml double cream, whipped

1 tsp toasted hazelnuts, chopped

Directions:

Load the back of a teaspoon with a little of the chocolate spread and spread it in a long line from the bottom of the inside of the glass to the top. Put the rest of the chocolate spread into a bowl in the microwave or in a small saucepan over a low heat. Warm through for a few seconds just until runny and set aside. Put the milk and chocolate ice cream into a blender. Whizz everything up until smooth then pour into your prepared glass. Top with a layer of marshmallows and a spoonful of whipped cream. Decorate with a drizzle of the warmed chocolate spread and a few toasted hazelnuts. Serve immediately with a straw.

Happy National Chocolate Milkshake Day!