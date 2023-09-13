(WWTI) – Adults step aside — you won’t be needed for today, it’s National Kids Take Over the Kitchen Day.

Sit back and allow your little ones to make you a meal – well… make sure you supervise. Today’s a good day to ditch the cartoons and turn on a kid’s cooking competition. Perhaps, you could take today to teach kids about the science of food and how it affects our bodies. Categorize the meals you eat into the various classes of food, carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals, fiber and water as well as a bit of fractions for some added fun.

Today is a great time for you and your kids to bond and spend some quality time together. Though we live in the age of fast food — cooking is a lifelong skill that should be passed down and learned. Letting your kids participate in cooking lets them learn the importance of cooking and appreciate all the hard work that you put in.

Taste of home has a list of 69 recipes your kid can make on their own — here are a few:

Elementary School:

PBJ on a Stick:

Ingredients:

2 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches

1 cup seedless red or green grapes

1 small banana, sliced

4 wooden skewers (5 to 6 inches)

Directions:

Cut sandwiches into 1-in. squares. Alternately thread grapes, sandwich squares and banana slices onto each skewer. Serve immediately.

Raspberry Ice Cream in a Bag:

Ingredients:

1 cup half-and-half cream

1/2 cup fresh raspberries

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons evaporated milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 cups coarsely crushed ice

3/4 cup salt

Directions:

Using two 1-quart resealable plastic bags, place 1 bag inside the other. Place the first 5 ingredients inside the inner bag. Seal both bags, pressing out as much air as possible.

Place the 2 bags in a gallon-size resealable plastic freezer bag. Add ice and salt. Seal bag, again pressing out as much air as possible.

Shake and knead cream mixture until thickened, about 5 minutes. (If desired, wear mittens or wrap bags in a kitchen towel while shaking to protect hands from the cold ice.)

Middle School:

Lunch Box Pizzas:

Ingredients:

1 tube (7-1/2 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits (10 biscuits)

1/4 cup tomato sauce

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

10 slices pepperoni

3/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Directions

Flatten each biscuit into a 3-in. circle and press into a greased muffin cup. Combine the tomato sauce and Italian seasoning; spoon 1 teaspoonful into each cup. Top each with a slice of pepperoni and about 1 tablespoon of cheese. Bake at 425° until golden brown, 10-15 minutes. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator.

Brownie Batter Dip:

Ingredients:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup butter, softened

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1/3 cup baking cocoa

1/4 cup 2% milk

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

M&M’s minis, optional

Animal crackers, pretzels and/or sliced apples

Directions:

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Beat in confectioners’ sugar, cocoa, milk, brown sugar and vanilla until smooth. If desired, sprinkle with M&M’s minis. Serve with dippers of your choice.

High School:

Cheeseburger Cups:

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1/2 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon prepared mustard

1-1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tube (12 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

1/2 cup cubed Velveeta

Directions:

In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink, breaking it into crumbles; drain. Stir in the ketchup, brown sugar, mustard and Worcestershire sauce. Remove from the heat; set aside.

Press each biscuit onto the bottom and up the sides of a greased muffin cup. Spoon beef mixture into cups; top with cheese cubes. Bake at 400° for 14-16 minutes or until cups are golden brown.

Fresh Strawberry Breakfast Taco:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

6 flour tortillas (6 inches)

1/3 cup cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/3 cup vanilla yogurt

1-3/4 cups quartered fresh strawberries

Directions:

In a large skillet, heat 1 teaspoon butter over medium-low heat. Add 1 tortilla; cook each side until light golden, 1-2 minutes. Transfer to wire rack. Repeat with remaining butter and tortillas.

Beat together cream cheese, honey and cinnamon; slowly mix in yogurt until blended. Spread tortillas with cream cheese mixture; top with strawberries.

Happy National Kids Take Over the Kitchen Day!