(WWTI) – An American invention you can’t go wrong with, today is National Double Cheeseburger Day.

In 1926, Lionel Sternberger created a cheeseburger in Pasadena, California. While working at his father’s sandwich shop, The Rite Spot, he saw a sizzling piece of hamburger that just needed that one extra thing, a slice of American cheese. Technically it was a cheese hamburger, not a cheeseburger, but that’s how cheese found its way in our burgers. Years later, in 1937, Bob’s Big Boy is credited to have created the first double cheeseburger. A double cheeseburger is comfort food for many people and is very popular.

Good Morning America has chef Alvin Cailan’s recipe for the Oklahoma Double Double:

Ingredients:

2 pounds ground beef 75/25

4 teaspoons kosher salt

1 large yellow onion

8 slices American cheese

1 cup or 16 slices dill pickles

1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing

1 head iceberg lettuce

4 teaspoons butter (room temperature)

4 brioche sesame buns

Directions:

Peel onion by slicing off the top and bottom. Notch the first layer of onion skin and peel first layer. It’s vital to keep the onion whole. Using a sharp knife or a good slicer, slice onions along the equator, creating thin translucent onion rings. Half, then quarter your iceberg lettuce. If you like big crunch, peel the iceberg leaves apart and fold them the size of the bun, if you like a less messy burger, thinly slice the iceberg lettuce to 1/8-1/4 of an inch thick. Set aside until burgers are ready to be assembled. Take your 2 pounds of ground beef and portion it to 8 even portions. Take the beef portions and roll them in to meat balls with your hands. Place on a plate until ready for cooking. Split and butter a brioche bun and griddle until golden brown. Press 2 beef patties into thin disks. Add salt and generous amount of shaved onions atop the seasoned burger patty and press onions into the patty once more. Allow burgers to cook, do not move until well browned and at least halfway cooked, then burgers can be scraped from the grill and flipped to place the onion side down. As soon as burgers are flipped add 1 slice of cheese per patty and continue to cook. Dress the bottom and top toasted bun with thousand island dressing. On the bottom bun, layer (not overlapping) the pickle slices, then iceberg lettuce. Once the cheese has fully melted, and the burger is cooked, stack and place on top of the lettuce on the bottom bun build. Top with the dressed top toasted bun, then wrap/package to finish the item.

Happy National Double Cheeseburger Day!