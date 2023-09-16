(WWTI) – They say it will keep the doctor away, today is International Eat an Apple Day.

Apples feature prominently throughout history’s pop culture, appearing in poems by Robert Frost and Emily Dickinson and in paintings by Caravaggio and Magritte. Apples have also appeared in folklore and stories like Snow White and the Arabian Nights featured a magic apple that cures all human diseases. Apples had unique significance in Greek and Norse mythology as well, The Norse goddess Iðunn awarded eternal youth via apples and a golden apple caused the Trojan War in the Greek epic tale, Iliad.

In the early 1700s, European colonists brought the apple to the U.S. By the 1800s John Appleseed Aka John Chapman inspired a famous folktale about his escapades. Chapman benefited from the rule that anyone could claim land by creating a permanent orchard on the same land; he planted apple trees all over parts of the U.S. and then sold said land.

A now-famous proverb’s original iteration came about in 1866:

“Eat an apple on going to bed, and you’ll keep the doctor from earning his bread,”

The modern version was coined in 1913

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away.”

One thing is for certain, people love apples and it would be a shame if this day passed without taking a bite out of the scrumptious fruit. Although a tale of caution, don’t eat any apples from Evil Queens… just in case.

The Food Network has the recipe for Pork Chops with Baked Apples:

Ingredients:

2 medium parsnips, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 medium turnip, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 red onion, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

2 small cooking apples (such as Gala), halved and seeded

1/4 cup apricot preserves

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon chopped fresh sage

4 bone-in pork loin chops (1/2 inch thick; about 1 1/2 pounds total)

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Toss the parsnips, turnip and onion with the olive oil, rosemary, 1/2 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper on a rimmed baking sheet. Arrange the apples on top, cut side up; brush with 2 tablespoons apricot preserves and season with pepper. Roast until the vegetables and apples soften, 20 minutes. Switch the oven to broil; broil until the vegetables are golden brown, 5 minutes. Meanwhile, mix the remaining 2 tablespoons preserves, 1/2 cup water, the Worcestershire sauce and sage in a large bowl: season with pepper. Pierce the pork all over with a fork; add to the bowl. Marinate 10 minutes. Remove the pork chops from the marinade (reserve the marinade); arrange on a wire rack set on a baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. Broil until cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer the marinade to a saucepan and boil over medium-high heat until thickened, 3 minutes. Whisk in the butter. Drizzle over the pork; serve with the vegetables and apples.

Happy International Eat An Apple Day