(WWTI) – It’s a bit of marshmallowy goodness mixed with cereal – today is Rice Krispies Treats Day.

Rice Krispies Treats are relatively young and were first introduced in a dessert book written by Lucy Maltby in 1938. According to the recipe in the book, the treat was originally made from cereal, butter, sugar, molasses and vinegar. Of course, the recipe saw several amendments and additions over the years. The Campfire Girls troop leader Mildred Day and her scouts sold hundreds of Rice Krispies Treats during the summer of 1939. The credit for the sudden popularity lies in the fact that the scouts added a sweet flavor to the original and added campfire Girls Marshmallows to the mix. Later, Day’s recipe was picked up by Kellogg’s since the sweet treat was loved by kids and adults alike and was added to the back of the Rice Krispies cereal box in 1941.

Today these treats are undeniably recognizable and rather easy to make. It’s so easy to make and add things to, from a few simple chocolate chips to something a little more extravagant, these treats are delicious no matter how you have it.

Foodtasia has the recipe for Chocolate Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats:

Ingredients:

¼ cup salted butter

10 oz bag marshmallows

½ cup peanut butter

5 cups Rice Krispies cereal

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 cups chocolate chips

Directions:

Melt the butter in a large pan over medium-low heat. Once melted, add the marshmallows. Stir the mixture until the marshmallows are completely melted. Stir in the peanut butter and vanilla. Remove from heat, then immediately fold in the cereal. Make sure each piece of cereal is coated with the peanut butter/marshmallow mixture. Transfer the mixture to a 9 by 13-inch baking pan that has been lined with parchment paper and sprayed with nonstick spray. Gently press the mixture into the pan (lightly spray your hands with non-stick cooking spray to avoid the mixture sticking to your hands). Don’t pack it in too hard. Put the chocolate chips in a medium-sized heatproof bowl. Microwave for 30-second intervals, stirring in between each interval. When they are almost melted, remove and stir until smooth. Pour the melted chocolate over the mixture and let cool to harden. Allow treats to set for about an hour at room temperature. Lift the Rice Krispie Treats out of the pan using the parchment paper. Cut into squares. Cover and store leftover treats at room temperature for up to 3 days. To store, place in layers between sheets of parchment or wax paper.

Happy Rice Krispies Treats Day!