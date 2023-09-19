(WWTI) – This creamy custard like treat will have you begging for more, it’s National Butterscotch Pudding Day.

Made as far back as 1817, members of England’s Royal Family ate butterscotch candy as a dessert, many believe the confectionery was invented by Samuel Parkinson from Yorkshire, Doncaster. Records indicate that a recipe for butterscotch candy was included in a newspaper issue in 1848.

The butterscotch pudding itself is a bit of a mystery, to be honest. The treat could have been created in the United States using the flavor created by the British. The first recipe for butterscotch pudding would include milk, butter, eggs and brown sugar, giving it the delicious taste it’s well known for.

Although the history of this dessert is up in the air, its’ delicious taste is hard to deny. Today is a good day to make a batch and get ready for fall.

Sally’s Baking Recipes has the recipe for Homemade Butterscotch Pudding:

Ingredients:

1 and 1/2 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy cream or heavy whipping cream

3 large egg yolks

2 tablespoons cornstarch

3/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

3 tablespoons water

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Optional: 1 tablespoon scotch, rum, or bourbon

Optional for topping: salted caramel, Heath Bar toffee bits, homemade whipped cream

Directions:

Whisk the whole milk and heavy cream together. Set aside. Whisk the egg yolks and cornstarch together. Set that aside too. Have both ready to go in step 3. Whisk the brown sugar, water, and salt together in a medium heavy-duty saucepan over medium heat. Without stirring, allow to cook and bubble until darker brown, about 5-6 minutes. It should begin to smell caramelized at that point. If desired, you can take the temperature with a candy thermometer to be certain it is ready. Look for around 240°F. Slowly and carefully whisk in the heavy cream/milk. It will sizzle and may splatter, so pour in slowly. Cook on medium heat until the mixture begins to boil. Once boiling, remove about 1/2 cup of the mixture and, in a slow and steady stream, whisk into the egg yolks. Keep those egg yolks moving so they don’t scramble. In a slow and steady stream, pour and whisk the egg yolk mixture into the pot. Turn the heat down to low. The pudding will immediately begin to bubble and thicken. Whisk and cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in the butter until completely smooth, then add the vanilla and bourbon. Cool for 5 minutes, then pour into serving glasses or bowls. Cover tightly with plastic wrap directly on the surface of the pudding (to prevent a skin from forming) and refrigerate for 4-6 hours or overnight until chilled and thickened. Serve with optional toppings. Cover and store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Happy National Butterscotch Pudding Day!