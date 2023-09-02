(WWTI) – Who doesn’t love a fruity popsicle, it’s National Blueberry Popsicle Day.

Blueberries are delicious and in the 1880’s Northeast US, a blueberry canning plant started production. There are a lot of reasons to love blueberries, considering people have been eating the little fruit for more than 13,000 years. They are one of the very few foods that have a natural blue coloring and one blueberry bush can produce 6,000 blueberries per year. Blueberries are packed with antioxidants and one large handful of blueberries has 10% of your daily dose of vitamin C at only 44 calories.

Sally’s Baking Recipes has the recipe for 3 Ingredient Blueberry Yogurt Swirl Popsicles:

Ingredients:

2 cups (280g) blueberries*

2 Tablespoons agave or honey*

2 cups vanilla Greek yogurt — or any flavor–

Directions:

Blend the blueberries in a food processor or blender on high speed until nearly liquified into a smoothie-like consistency. See above for a photo. Pour the thick blueberry liquid into a large bowl. Stir in the agave/honey. Add the yogurt and very gently mix everything together. If you want a tie-dye, swirly look to your popsicles—do not fully blend the yogurt and blueberries. You want those patches of white and blue. The mixture will be thick. Taste it. If you want it sweeter, you can add a little more agave/honey. Pour mixture evenly into each popsicle mold. If your popsicle mold has slots for sticks, you can insert them before freezing—if not, freeze for 2 hours, then put a wooden popsicle stick in the middle (that is what I did). Continue to freeze for an additional 4-6 hours or overnight. Run popsicle molds under warm water to easily remove. Eat on a hot day. Enjoy!

Happy National Blueberry Popsicle Day