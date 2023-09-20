(WWTI) – Grab the tortillas, even though it’s not Tuesday let’s have a taco night because today is National Queso Day.

Queso or Chili con queso, has a rather unknown history. No one really knows when the famous cheese dip popped up or who invented it. However, one restaurant in Arkansas, “Little Mexico,” claims to be the first establishment to serve up the beloved cheese dip back in 1935. Honestly, the origins of this dip are not that important, the taste is though. You can have a Mild or a caliente – hot — version of the dip, as long as you enjoy it with some laughter and good friends you can have it any way you like.

Delish has the recipe for Queso:

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 jalapeño, minced

12 oz. American cheese, shredded

4 oz. Pepper Jack, shredded

1 c. milk

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 medium tomato, diced

1 (4-oz.) can green chilis

1/4 c. freshly chopped cilantro

Tortilla chips, for serving

Directions:

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and cook until soft, 5 minutes. Add garlic and jalapeño and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Add cheese, a handful at a time, stirring well between each batch. Slowly stir in milk and continue stirring until everything is melted together. Adjust heat as needed as you don’t want the pan to be too hot or your sauce will separate. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in tomatoes, green chilis, and cilantro. Serve immediately with chips.

Happy National Queso Day!