(WWTI) – Watch out for the windmill and have some fun, today’s Miniature Golf Day.

Before feminism movements, it was deemed “unladylike” for women to participate in many physical activities or sporting activities like golf. In Victorian Scotland, women were not allowed to raise golf clubs above their heads, instead of sulking or giving up on golf, the Ladies’ Putting Club of St. Andrews created a smaller version of the game in 1867.

Up until the late 19th century, very few people outside of Europe had heard of miniature golf, It was then brought to the United States, after which its popularity skyrocketed. Miniature golf was originally only available at hotels or lavish private resorts and games weren’t exactly accessible to the public.

Although popular in the U.S., Again, due to the lack of inclusion, a great idea was born. In 1916, a man named James Barber established the first classic miniature golf course, called Thistle Dhu and By the early 1930’s, the game of mini-golf became a favored pastime across America.

You and your kids can get together and build your own Miniature Golf course in your own backyard, Kix’s website has step-by-step instructions to do just that.

Happy Miniature Golf Day