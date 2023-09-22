(WWTI) – Although it’s not technically chocolate, it is definitely tasty, Today is National White Chocolate Day.

Although the FDA officially recognized white chocolate as being chocolate in 2004, the question of its authenticity is still hotly debated in all honesty.

White chocolate debuts in Europe in 1930, believed to have been invented by the Swiss company Nestlé, the first bar of white chocolate, called the Galak bar, was revealed to the world.​ In 1945 in the U.S., Kuno Baedeker developed a new version of white chocolate while working for the Merckens Chocolate Company. Finally in 1948 the Alpine White bar, a Nestlé product, is released and mass distributed.

It may not be chocolate — technically — but it is absolutely delicious.

​Taste of Home has the recipe for White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter, softened

2/3 cup sugar

1 large egg, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup macadamia nuts, chopped

1 cup white baking chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour and baking soda; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in nuts and baking chips. Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto ungreased baking sheets. Bake 10-13 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on pans 1 minute. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

Happy National White Chocolate Day!