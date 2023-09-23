Jezi’s is hosting a PG13 Haunted Fantasy/Comedy Movie Night Saturday, September 23, the doors open at 5 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk, there is no cover charge.

Jezi’s Café

209 Commercial St

Theresa, NY 13691

The movie is a Haunted Fantasy/Comedy from 1988 and has a run time of 1 hour and 32 minutes. You can call the cafe at 315-777-9000 to find out which movie we will be showing or you can let it be a spooky mystery. Be advised the movie may not be suitable for little ones.

Jezi’s will be selling hotdogs, burgers, nachos and cheese, pizza calzones, popcorn, candy, snacks and drinks to help cover movie licensing and staffing.

Guests are invited to be in pajamas and bring lawn chairs, blankets and pillows to enjoy the movie.