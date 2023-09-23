(WWTI) – It’s another day celebrating a floof, this one has floppy ears, today is National Bunny Day.

Normans first brought bunnies to Britain in the 1200’s and established them as pets.​ Bunnies or as the internet has dubbed them ‘buns’ are adorable – after all, who doesn’t love these fluffy little creatures?

“If a rabbit defined intelligence the way man does, then the most intelligent animal would be a rabbit, followed by the animal most willing to obey the commands of a rabbit.” Robert Brault, American Writer

They have worked their way into our pop culture extensively, you are all sure to be able to name at least one famous bunny but here are five:

​Bugs Bunny – a television and movie cartoon character associated with “Looney Tunes”

Roger Rabbit — 1988’s movie “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”

​Peter Rabbit – Book by Beatrix Potter “Peter Rabbit”

​The Velveteen Rabbit – Book by Margery Williams “The Velveteen Rabbit”

​​White Rabbit – Book by Lewis Carroll “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”

“There’s nothing else I would rather do, unless there was a profession that involved cuddling bunny rabbits and kittens all day for money.” Kat Dennings, American actress

If you’re considering getting a bunny the Humane Society has a guide for rabbit care to answer all your questions about these little floofs.

Happy National Bunny Day!