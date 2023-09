Dry Hill is hosting the Tough Luck band w. Special Guest Drummer Tom Murray on Saturday, September 23, starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.

Dry Hill

18160 Alpine Ridge Rd

Watertown, NY 13601

The band will play at the Fireside Lounge for an evening of relaxation and good times with food prepared by Chef Boo Wells. You can listen to the band in the lounge or on our patio.