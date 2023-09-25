(WWTI) – This fine dining delicacy used to be only suitable for prisoners, today is National Lobster Day.

Today, lobsters are considered a delicacy throughout most of the world however it wasn’t always so beloved. Pacific Standard Magazine writes of a time when in Boston baked beans sold for 53 cents per pound and canned lobster sold for a measly 11 cents per pound. When Maritime New England was almost covered in lobsters, they were a food designated to be prison feed.

This rags-to-riches transformation came about when a railway started serving lobster meat as an exotic item to its unknowing passengers. With railroads going across the country, word of this unknown delicacy spread quickly. If you like lobster, you should thank old sketchy and cheap railroad companies… who knew?

Good Morning America has the recipe for a Maine Lobster Roll:

Ingredients:

1 pound Maine lobster meat, chilled

Mayo

4 New England split-top rolls

Lemon wedges

Drawn butter

Directions:

Butter both sides of your New England split-top rolls and grill for 30-45 seconds on each side in a pan until the rolls are golden brown. Delicately line the inside of the toasted rolls with a swipe of mayo. Evenly divide the pound of Maine lobster meat between the four rolls, paying careful attention to not tear the rolls. Serve each of your Maine rolls with a lemon wedge for squeezing.

Happy National Lobster Day!