(WWTI) – Fluffy and drizzled with maple syrup, can anything be better, today is National Pancake Day.

Pancakes are an old staple, dating back to Ancient Greece, although this staple has spread far and wide. In Britain, France and other parts of Europe, pancakes –or crepes– are thin and usually served with a sweet or savory filling. In Indonesia their pancakes –known as “serabi” — are made with rice flour and coconut milk. In Uganda pancakes are made with bananas.

In recent years pancake art has become trendy with creative minds –like Nathan Shields— posting their art on YouTube. It may take a few tries, but you can give it a go too. There are tutorials online on how to get it just right, it may sound a little tricky but if you follow the directions… it should come out well, fingers crossed.

Pancakes are popular to say the least with 59% of Americans saying they love the fluffy breakfast staple and 34% liking it. The most popular pancake is buttermilk scoring 33% with blueberry coming in with 19% popularity and chocolate chip snagging 18%. As far as toppings go maple syrup is as popular as ever, with 62% popularity, butter came in next with only 10% and fresh fruit, warm fruit sauce and peanut butter scored less than 10% each.

Kitchen Fun With My 3 Sons has the recipe for some very Fluffy Pancakes:

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose Flour

4 Tbsp granulated Sugar

4 tsp Baking Powder

1/4 tsp Baking Soda

1/2 tsp Salt

1 3/4 cups Milk

4 Tbsp unsalted Butter melted

2 tsp pure Vanilla Extract

1 large Egg

Directions:

Combine the dry ingredients in a large-sized bowl. Make a well in the center and add the milk, melted butter, vanilla and egg. Whisk the ingredients together until smooth (some lumps are fine). The batter will be thick. If it’s too thick for your liking, you can always add more milk to get a smoother consistency. Heat a nonstick pan or griddle over medium-low heat coated with butter to grease the pan. Pour ¼ cup of batter onto the pan and smooth out gently into a round shape with the back of the measuring cup. When the underside looks golden and bubbles begin to appear on the top, flip with a spatula and cook on the other side until golden. Repeat with the remaining batter. Serve with maple syrup, honey or fruit and enjoy!

Happy National Pancake Day!