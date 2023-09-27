(WWTI) – Give the globe a spin and see where it lands, today is World Tourism Day.

Get your cameras ready, open a map app and make sure your luggage is packed up tightly. Today is the result of the work done by the UN’s specialized agency — the World Tourism Organization. If you’ve ever strolled through a charming, perfectly preserved European village or town, you’ve probably seen their work. The benefit of the WTO can be seen in boosted local economies and sustainable tourism. The WTO also makes sure that travel is accessible for everyone — including individuals with disabilities and/or low-income. No matter what — the world is open for business.

“Tourism is important because it can create sustainable local economies. I’d much rather have 1,000 tourists going up the Tambopata than 1,000 gold miners.” Frans Lanting, Dutch Philosopher

Tourism has become a dependable source of jobs in the U.S., in 2015 the travel, tourism and hospitality industry supported 7.6 million jobs. When done responsibly, tourism can create jobs in areas where unemployment has risen due to unavoidable factors, revitalizing local economies. In 2015 alone, international tourism generated $1.5 trillion in export earnings which is a benefit for smaller, under-developed communities.

It’s World Tourism Day and New York just passed a historic tourism milestone as more than 291 million visitors generated record spending in New York State, check out the press release from Governor Kathy Hochul.

Happy World Tourism Day!