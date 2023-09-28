(WWTI) – Today’s the day to have some fun and ask a burning question likely to get laughed at but who cares, it’s Ask a Stupid Question Day.

Today was dreamed up by teachers in the 80’s to encourage their students to ask questions without fear. Oddly enough it’s an important day for learning, think back to when you were young and dumb, everyone had a question they were too afraid to ask. Today we encourage everyone to ask a question about a subject you want to learn about or maybe you just want to see the look on someone’s face when you ask, either way, it’s going to be fun.

Students are reminded today – and all the days that follow — to let no question go unanswered.

Well, today is all about asking stupid questions; if you find that you’re just too smart to ask one Sunny 92.3 has a list you can borrow to ask your friends — bad grammar included in question 20:

“If animals could talk, which species would be the rudest of them all?” “What happens if you don’t show up to a job interview?” “Are there birds in Canada?” “What would a chair look like if your knees bent the other way?” “Should I tell my parents I’m adopted?” “What happens if you paint your teeth white with nail polish?” “Why isn’t 11 pronounced onety one?” “Can I eat my Himalayan salt lamp?” “Why does the coronavirus hate us? What have we done to upset it so much?” “If the world is going to end, should I buy, sell or hold stocks?” “Can I make a PlayStation 5 by linking a PlayStation 2 and a PlayStation 3 together?” “I was bitten by a turtle when I was young. Can I still drink orange juice?” “Is an egg a fruit or vegetable?” “Are skeletons real or made up?” “Why are the holes in cats’ fur always in the right places for their eyes?” “Does looking at a PICTURE of the sun hurt your eyes?” “If I ate myself, would I become twice as big or disappear completely?” “Why isn’t a cupcake a mineral?” “Do inflatable dolls count as passengers in the carpool lane?” “Why are there school?”

Happy Ask a Stupid Question Day!