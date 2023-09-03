(WWTI) – You don’t have to worry about it going on the rug or remembering to feed it, today is National Pet Rock Day.

The pet rock was created by advertising executive Gary Dahl in April of 1975 and was sold in a custom-made cardboard box complete with breathing holes and a straw. The stones were considered live pets and were marketed as such. The inspiration for this odd creation came from complaints from Dahl’s friends about the stress of caring for their pets. Dahl joked about keeping a rock as a pet and emphasized that rocks don’t require walking, feeding, treatment or other necessities a live pet would demand.

He went on to write a pet rock instruction manual, which included jokes and gags about how to — care –for the rock. The pet rock fad came to an end after the festive season of 1975 and ultimately was discontinued in February 1976. The pet rock at the time sold for $4 and at today’s prices you would need to pay $18 per pet.

However, Living Well Mom has instructions on how to make your own pet rock:

Rock Painting Supplies Needed:

Rocks – Ideally, you’ll want smooth rocks – not jagged and rough ones;

Acrylic Paint — in desired colors;

Paint Brushes – all-purpose paintbrushes in varying sizes;

Paper Towels or Cardboard – To contain the paint mess;

Googly Eyes – optional; and

Glue Gel – for the googly eyes.

How To Make Pet Rocks:

Set up your children’s work area by putting down cardboard or paper towels to protect the table from paint spills. Give them some paint — I don’t recommend giving them the entire tube — and a paintbrush and let them paint their rocks! Let the rocks sit out for 1-2 hours to ensure they’re fully dry before adding a pattern on top of the base coat. Wait another hour or so then attach the googly eyes with superglue.

Happy National Pet Rock Day