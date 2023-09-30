(WWTI) – Grab a flashlight, a spirit box and an EMF meter – Oh a hunting we shall go! Today is National Ghost Hunting Day.

Today is the day to get spooky, the mysteries surrounding the supernatural is a matter of interest for many. Paranormal activity isn’t only in shabby ruins and other forgotten corners of the world, it’s quite common for public places to boast of eerie tales and haunted voices.

Many famous locations such as the Tower of London and the White House have reported strange happenings. It’s hard to tell if any ghosts really do exist but the tales are enough to get the heart pumping.

Haunted North Country:

The Lewis County Historical Society is partnering with Central New York Ghost Hunters to offer up a night of spooky just in time for Halloween. Go on a paranormal investigation in Northern NY, spots are limited, to reserve a spot call 315-376-8957-9-4 or email lewiscountyhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

Happy National Ghost Hunting Day!