(WWTI) – It’s a teenaged turtle’s favorite food, today is National Cheese Pizza Day, Cowabunga Dude!

The beginnings of pizza are officially unknown but many date it back to Ancient Greece when people would cover their bread with oils, herbs and cheese. The kind of flatbread pizza that is well-known now was first created in Naples, Italy, and it used the highest quality of buffalo mozzarella to create the origins of the cheese pizza.

Pizza eventually made its way to the US and the first pizza place in the US opened in 1905 in Little Italy, New York. In 1939 pizza officially made it across the country, with a family restaurant opening in Los Angeles. The popularity of pizza in the US rose following World War II, with veterans returning from the Italian Campaign leading to an increase in pizza consumption at the time.

Today the pizza industry in the US is worth over $40 billion per year and has spread throughout popular culture. Cheese pizza is Kevin Mccallister’s preferred choice in the Home Alone movies; the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles favorite or perhaps you liked the Joey special which consisted of two pizzas from beloved Friends character Joey Tribianni.

Good Morning America has Mario Batali’s Pizza Margherita recipe:

Ingredients:

Pizza Dough

All-purpose flour, for rolling

1 cup prepared tomato sauce

8 ounces fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

24 fresh basil leaves, torn

Coarse sea salt

Directions:

Preheat a grill or grill pan. Divide dough into 4 equal pieces and shape each into a ball. Loosely cover with a kitchen towel or plastic wrap; let stand for 15 minutes. Using a lightly floured rolling pin or your hands, stretch each ball into a 9- to 10-inch round. Place one round of dough directly on the grill and cook until the bottom is lightly browned and dry, about 2 minutes. Using tongs, gently turn the dough and cook for 30 seconds more. Transfer to a baking sheet, browned side down, and set aside. Repeat the process with the remaining dough. Divide sauce evenly between pizzas spreading to within 1/2 inch of the edges of the dough. Top with cheese. Working with 1 or 2 pizzas at a time, place on the grill and cook until cheese is melted and the bottom is golden brown and crisp, about 2 minutes. Repeat the process with the remaining pizzas. Transfer pizzas to a cutting board and drizzle with olive oil. Scatter basil leaves over each pizza and sprinkle with salt. Cut using a pizza wheel and serve immediately.

Happy National Cheese Pizza Day