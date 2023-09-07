(WWTI) – Enjoy from a can, bottle or straight from the tap just be sure to drink responsibly, today is National Beer Lovers Day.

If you’ve never been on a bar crawl, today is a perfect time to check one out. Just pick out your favorite places and drink a beer in each. You could pick places you’re a regular where everybody knows your name or you might choose a brand new bar.

The first fermented drink is likely 12,000 years old and developed alongside the development of grain agriculture. Alcoholic beverages were probably first brewed around 7000 BCE in China and were probably made from rice, honey and fruit. Barley beer however is about 5000 years old and comes from the Sumerians in ancient Mesopotamia and was likely a safer alternative to drinking water. Modern-tasting beers came around in the Middle Ages when Christian monks and other artisans began brewing beers seasoned with hops.

Good Morning America has Staff Sgt. Jeremiah E. Batista, Camp Allen’s Presidente Steak recipe:

Ingredients:

4 T-bone steaks, 12 to 16 ounces each and about 1 inch thick

Extra virgin olive oil

Marinade:

2 cups dark beer, at room temperature

½ cup roughly chopped yellow onion

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon dried oregano

Directions:

In a large, resealable plastic bag set inside a bowl, combine the marinade ingredients. Add the steaks to the bag. Press the air out of the bag, seal tightly, and turn several times to distribute the ingredients. Marinate the steaks at room temperature for 20 minutes to 30 minutes before grilling, turning the bag occasionally. Remove the steaks from the marinade, reserve the marinade, and pat the steaks dry with paper towels. Lightly coat the steaks with oil on both sides. Pour the marinade into a saucepan, bring to a boil over medium-high heat, and boil for about 10 seconds. With the lid closed, grill the steaks over direct high heat — 500°F to 550°F — until cooked to desired doneness, six minutes to eight minutes for medium-rare, turning once or twice and basting with some of the boiled marinade — If flare-ups occur, move the steaks temporarily over indirect high heat. Remove from the grill and let rest for two minutes to three minutes. Serve warm.

Happy National Beer Lovers Day