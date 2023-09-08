(WWTI) – Today is International Literacy Day, so it’s a great day to learn to read or teach someone else how to read.

“To encourage literature and the arts is a duty which every good citizen owes to his country.” George Washington

Miriam-Webster Dictionary defines literacy as — the quality or state of being literate: educated…able to read and write. So, because you are able to read this article and hopefully spend a lot of time reading other great informnny articles, it may seem odd to learn that there are people living and working in your own community who cannot read. Imagine navigating modern-day life without the ability to read and write, ending illiteracy in every community around the world is what today is all about.

“Once you learn to read, you will be forever free.” Frederick Douglass

More than 40% of US third graders read at grade level but 75% of children will struggle with reading their whole life if they fall behind around age nine. With Dyslexia affecting one in four boys and one in five students suffering from learning differences, learning to read can be difficult.

“The man who does not read has no advantage over the man who cannot read.” Mark Twain

Globally literacy for males is 90% and a bit behind that, females stand at 82.7%. As the first week of school comes to a close for most of the North County it’s important for parents to get involved. The Annie E. Casey Foundation website has a list of tips to help support reading at home:

— Find a time to read with your child every day; Make a Space for Reading — Create a comfortable, consistent place in your home where you can read together, enjoy books and chat about them;

— Create a comfortable, consistent place in your home where you can read together, enjoy books and chat about them; Make Reading Silly — Don’t be afraid to get silly. reading should be fun. meet your child where he or she is, and don’t insist on ​“serious” or ​“classic” books;

“People don’t realize how a man’s whole life can be changed by one book.” Malcolm X

Happy International Literacy Day!