LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Naturally Lewis will be hosting its highly anticipated Business & Community Leader Breakfast on Thursday, September 21 at Tug Hill Estate Winery on 4051 Yancey Road in Lowville from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

This free event will help discover what motivates employees to develop an efficient and effective workforce – the foundational tool for thriving businesses and organizations.

The Business & Community Leader breakfasts are informal networking events and are a platform for local and regional businesses, organizations, and agencies to get connected, explore trending topics, and gain the tools to inspire positive change in Lewis County.

Information about this event is available on the Naturally Lewis website. For information on sponsorship opportunities please contact Kaylee Tabolt at kaylee@naturallylewis.com or by calling 315-376-3014.

Registration for the Business & Community Leader Breakfast is now open at https://naturallylewis.com/events/business/breakfast-1.