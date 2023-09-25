DEKALB, N.Y. (WWTI) – There will be a free rabies clinic will be offered by St. Lawrence County Public Health at the DeKalb town barn on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 6 until 8 p.m.

Anyone interested in participating must pre-register and no walk-ins will be accepted. The link to pre-register is at stlawco.org/Departments/PublicHealth or Public Health Facebook page.

For more information, call Public Health at 315-386-2325, or the town offices at 315-347-3331 for assistance.

Anyone attending the clinic is asked to bring their pets shot records.