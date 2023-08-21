LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County Public Health will host a rabies clinic on Thursday, September 28 in the Leroy Nichols Building at the Lewis County Fairgrounds.

The clinic will run from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. and is open for cats, dogs and ferrets that are three months of age or older. A $10 donation is suggested to help with the cost of the vaccine and staffing.

All pets must be vaccinated even if they are an indoor pet. Dogs must be on a leash while cats and ferrets must be in a carrier or a strong pillowcase or sack.

Per state law, cats, dogs and ferrets must be vaccinated by four months old. Dogs and cats need a booster after a year and then every three years afterwards. Ferrets must get a booster shot every year.

Pet owners are asked to bring a vaccine record, but will get a one-year certificate if the record can’t be provided.