WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The North Country Tennis Association, Greater Watertown Chamber of Commerce and City of Watertown Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual City of Watertown tennis tournament on Saturday, September 9 at Watertown High School.

The rain date for the event will be Sunday, September 10 at the same location. Registration is $15 and players will get a minimum of two games. Players are asked to bring an unopened can of tennis balls and entries must be in by noon Wednesday, September 6.

There will be tournaments in the following divisions:

Men (open singles, open doubles, 45+ singles, 45+ doubles, 65+ singles)

Women (open singles, open doubles)

18 and under (girls singles, boys singles, girls doubles, boys doubles)

Starting times will be posted on the nctennisassoc.com website on Friday, September 8. Matches will be 8 Game Pro Set, No AD.

To register email ncta@outlook.com with name, date of birth, doubles partner, phone number, email and what events you want to participate on the USTA Serve Tennis link at nctennisassoc.com. If you have any questions, contact Adrienne Alteri at 315-286-5418.