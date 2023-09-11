(WWTI) – Today is a solemn day but it is extremely important and must be remembered, today is Patriot Day.

Today is a bit sad – ok a lot sad – it’s a subject that’s hard to call a holiday given how recently it happened. It’s been 22 years since hijackers flew planes into the Pentagon in Washington DC, the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York and the last crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after the passengers fought the hijackers.

Most people who are part of the millennial generation or older and even some of Gen Z will remember this day on Tuesday, September 11, 2001. The impact of this attack was devastating with around 3,000 lives lost between plane passengers, those in the buildings that were struck and front-line workers trying to save people. It was – and still is — the biggest act of terrorism committed on US soil. The impact of this event can be felt in our daily lives; from governmental organizations like the TSA and the US military – including our proud Fort Drum soldiers — to popular culture – like in the now-iconic December 2001 issue of Marvel’s “Amazing Spider-Man, Vol.2 #36.”

Today, you will see U.S. flags lowered halfway and there will be a country-wide moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. — which is when the first plane crashed into one of the Twin Towers. Today we remember that as a country we are strong and we did not let terrorists win that day… Yes, many lives were lost but we found the strength to still look for survivors; people had the courage to not only fight back but to climb into a building and rescue as many people as possible; we gave blood and we as a nation wept together. That day terrorists did not win, because they only win if we are in fact terrified and we choose to come together and not succumb to fear.

You can visit the 9/11 Memorial Museum website to learn more about the timeline concerning the 9/11 attacks, a digital expedition, listen to oral histories, a digital archive of stories, A full list of names that appear on the 9/11 Memorial and much more.

May you have a peaceful Patriot Day!