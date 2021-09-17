September 25 is Free Fishing Day in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Next weekend, New York will host one of its final free fishing days of the year.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will lead a free fishing day on Saturday, September 25. During free fishing days or weekends, anyone can fish in New York State freshwater and no fishing license, or recreational marine fishing registry is required.
This is applicable on all of the over 7,500 lakes and ponds and 70,000 miles of rivers and streams in the state. In the North Country, this includes the Black River, Grass River, Indian River and Lakes, Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
Below is a list of additional fishing locations in the North Country. The list is broken down by county.
Jefferson County:
- Butterfield Lake
- Hyde Lake
- Lake of the Woods
- Lakeview Pond
- Millsite Lake
- Moon Lake
- Payne Lake
- Red Lake
- Sixberry Lake
- Crystal Lakes
- South Colwell Pond
- Lake Ontario tributaries
Lewis County:
- Clear Pond
- Francis Lake
- Lake Bonaparte
- Long Pond
- Payne Lake
St. Lawrence County:
- Black Lake
- Bog River Flow
- Cranberry Lake
- Grass Lake
- Higley Falls Reservoir
- Lake Ozonia
- Star Lake
- Sucker Lake
- Sylvia Lake
- Yellow Lake
- Raquette River
All other fishing regulations remain in effect during statewide free fishing days. The final free fishing day of the year will be held on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021.