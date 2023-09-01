LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Discover Tug Hill and the Lewis County Recreation, Forestry & Parks Department are partnering to make September Love My Trails Month in Lewis County. This initiative is intended to encourage trail-goers to enjoy their favorite trails and clean up any trail pollution along the way.

As outdoor enthusiasts continue to use and prepare to embrace the upcoming fall and winter months, the Lewis County Love My Trails initiative aims to preserve the beauty of our trails while ensuring a sustainable and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Volunteers and community members are encouraged to enjoy and share their favorite Lewis County trails while participating in self-directed clean-up throughout September.

Lewis County Love My Trails is a call to action for all residents to come together and enjoy our trails while protecting the environment we love to explore. By dedicating September to trail clean-up, we’re fostering a sense of shared responsibility and showcasing the community’s dedication to preserving our assets. Jackie Mahoney, Director of the Lewis County Recreation, Forestry & Parks Department

As an added incentive, trail-goers are encouraged to share their favorite trail and complete the Lewis County Love My Trails Scavenger Hunt to be entered into a local goods giveaway. Additionally, all participants can receive free trail clean-up supplies.

Find more information and learn how to participate in Lewis County Love My Trails on the Discover Tug Hill website.