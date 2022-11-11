WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Servicemembers were honored throughout the city of Watertown on Veterans Day.

Veterans, active-duty soldiers and community members gather at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1400 Veterans Day annual ceremony on Friday.

The post laid wreaths in two different locations, outside of the VFW on Bellew Avenue and in front of the Jefferson County Building on Arsenal Street.

The wreaths commemorate servicemembers who fought in different wars such as World War 2 and the Vietnam War, as well as local veterans organizations, according to Post Commander and Former Fort Drum First Sergeant Steve Roberts.

“To celebrate veterans is a huge thing, Roberts said. “If it wasn’t for veterans, we wouldn’t have those freedoms and rights that we have today.”

“No matter what, we are laying the wreaths to honor all those who have served, past, present and future,” he said.

William Milton, a World War II Army Sergeant who entered the military over seven decades ago, and has been a member of VFW Post 1400 for 63 years and attended the ceremony.

Milton said that helping with the Veterans Day ceremony is a tradition he’s humbled to continue.

“This is one of those special days for veterans in America,” he expressed. “To honor the ones who gave the supreme sacrifice.”

Surrounded by servicemembers of all ages, ranks and units, both Roberts and Milton agreed that celebrating Veterans Day is all about comradery.

“Veterans will come together all under one roof because they have that common bond,” Roberts shared. “That common bond is what we’re celebrating today. You don’t get that with any other group, groups of veterans from 18 to 88 or more.”

“We’re all brothers and sisters in this organization,” Milton added. “Whether you were in the Army, Air Force or what, we’re all brothers and sisters.”