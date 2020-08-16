Seven million COVID-19 tests conducted to date in New York

Medical staff take a COVID-19 test from a visitor to a drive through community based assessment centre in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Health authorities in New Zealand are scrambling to trace the source of a new outbreak of the coronavirus as the nation’s largest city, Auckland, goes back into lockdown. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 7 million diagnostic tests for COVID-19 have been conducted to date in New York State.

The Governor also announced that for the ninth day in a row, positive cases were below 1%.

Of the 77,692 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 607, or 0.78 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 0.6% 0.5% 1.2% Central New York 0.9% 0.9% 0.7% Finger Lakes 0.8% 0.5% 0.5% Long Island 0.8% 0.9% 0.8% Mid-Hudson 0.9% 0.7% 0.8% Mohawk Valley 0.6% 0.5% 0.3% New York City 0.9% 1.0% 0.9% North Country 0.3% 0.2% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.6% 0.2% 0.1% Western New York 0.7% 1.3% 0.9%

“Our numbers reflect the hard work of New Yorkers, and as other states across the nation see surging cases, our numbers remain steadily low. For more than a week, we’ve seen our positivity rate stay below 1 percent, and to date New York has done 7 million tests—these are remarkable accomplishments that New Yorkers should be proud of,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York State is demonstrating that a response guided by science and data – not politics or opinion – is the only effective way to deal with this virus.”

