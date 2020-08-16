Seven million COVID-19 tests conducted to date in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 7 million diagnostic tests for COVID-19 have been conducted to date in New York State.
The Governor also announced that for the ninth day in a row, positive cases were below 1%.
Of the 77,692 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 607, or 0.78 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|0.6%
|0.5%
|1.2%
|Central New York
|0.9%
|0.9%
|0.7%
|Finger Lakes
|0.8%
|0.5%
|0.5%
|Long Island
|0.8%
|0.9%
|0.8%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.9%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.6%
|0.5%
|0.3%
|New York City
|0.9%
|1.0%
|0.9%
|North Country
|0.3%
|0.2%
|0.3%
|Southern Tier
|0.6%
|0.2%
|0.1%
|Western New York
|0.7%
|1.3%
|0.9%
“Our numbers reflect the hard work of New Yorkers, and as other states across the nation see surging cases, our numbers remain steadily low. For more than a week, we’ve seen our positivity rate stay below 1 percent, and to date New York has done 7 million tests—these are remarkable accomplishments that New Yorkers should be proud of,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York State is demonstrating that a response guided by science and data – not politics or opinion – is the only effective way to deal with this virus.”
LATEST STORIES:
- What bug spray to use to prevent mosquito bites
- St. Lawrence Health System at welcomes new PA, Clarkson alumni
- Hammond School District shares back to school tips
- Clarkson professor presents to U.S. Department of State International Visitor Leadership Program
- Nearly $13 million in federal funding awarded to University of Rochester for ‘Physics Frontier Center’
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.