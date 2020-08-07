Seven new appointees to NYS Governor administration

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced seven individuals appointed to his administration.

The Governor focused on new appointments in the communications, health and human services and diversity.

“At a time when government performance has never been more important, I am pleased to welcome these dedicated individuals who represent the best of their fields and bring a wealth of knowledge that will help New York build back better than before,” Governor Cuomo said.

The new appointments are as followed:

Peter Ajemian, previously the Senior Deputy Communications Director, has been promoted to Communications Director.

Stephen B. Silverman was appointed to Senior Communications Advisor.

Marquita Sanders was appointed to Assistant Secretary for Scheduling and Operations.

Richard Becker MD, previously Senior Managing Director for ToneyKorf Partners, was appointed to Deputy Secretary for Health and Human Services.

Jennifer Rentas was appointed Assistant Secretary for Health and Human Services.

Julissa Gutierrez, previously Deputy Director of Constituency Affairs, was appointed Chief Diversity Officer.

Laura Montross was appointed Deputy Communications Director for Policy and Issue Advocacy.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.