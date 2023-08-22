WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Education Department has awarded seven north country libraries that will total nearly $1.6 million in funds.

Two branches of the Canton library will receive funds for nearly $90,000. The Canton branch will get $56,250 to replace two boilers for heat and hot water. The Rensselaer Falls chapter will receive $33,050 to turn the basement into library storage and programming space.

Two branches of the Hepburn Library will receive funding. The library in Norfolk will earn $73,758 to help repair the stone on the outside of the facility. The Hermon Hepburn library will get $466,500, which is the largest of any library in the area. This will go towards replacing the roof, installing gutters, rehabilitation of the chimneys, replacing exterior stairs with original design and making electrical and air conditioning improvements.

The Ellisburg Free Library will gain $182,900 to give disability compliance and accessibility. The library will also use the money for a book drop, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), windows, LED lighting, flooring, furnishings and signage. The North Country Library System headquarters in Watertown will receive $122,516 to upgrading lighting, remediate asbestos, install a generator and create storage and office space.

The Constableville Library has been given $93,705 to renovate an attic to create a teen space. The funds will also help with an emergency exit and create a handicap-accessible front entrance.

The state awarded $34 million to 197 public libraries and systems statewide to support construction and renovation project in total.