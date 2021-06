CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several roads in the Village of Canton have been closed to allow for railroad work.

The Village of Canton confirmed on Wednesday, that CSX has closed roads for work on railroad crossings.

These closures include Pleasant, Harrison, Park, Miner and Buck streets in the village.

Canton stated that it is unknown when these streets will reopen.

Questions are being directed to CSX at 419-453-3166 or 330-749-1906.