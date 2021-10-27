Several COVID-19 cases connected to funeral service in Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Those who attended an in-home funeral service in Akwesasne may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operation Center confirmed that five positive COVID-19 cases in the community have been attributed to an in-home wake and funeral service.

According to the EOC, individuals who attended the observance at 383 Frogtown Road between October 17 and October 19, should be tested for COVID-19. This advisory was issued following a request of the family whose home the service was in.

Those who believe they were exposed are asked to self-quarantine and get a test no sooner than seven days following the event. Individuals are also asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms which can include diarrhea, fever and chills, headaches and body aches, cough nausea, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

SRMT Health Services is also continuing to conduct COVID-19 PCR Test Collection Clinics from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at their main campus in Akwesasne.

COVID-19 tests can also be scheduled by calling Mountain Medical at 518-521-3322 or 315-705-0700. Those who are displaying symptoms are asked to call ahead before driving to the clinic or hospital for testing.