Several Heuvelton School District grades switch to remote learning due to inadequate staffing

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Heuvelton Central School District has made changes to their instruction plans due to COVID-19.
Heuvelton Central School District Superintendet Jesse Coburn announced to the community that a student tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend. Additionally grades 7 through 12 will switch to remote learning on December 21 and 22.
Superintendent Coburn stated that these changes were due to COVID-19 exposures and quarantine requirements. The District currently stated that they have inadequate staffing for these grades to hold in-person instruction.
Students in these grades are expected to return to in-person instruction following the holiday break.
However, Superintendent Coburn confirmed that students in grades preK through six remain unaffected by the changes ad will continue with their regularly scheduled on-site instruction.
Additionally, the BOCES Special Education Program at Heuvelton Central School will continue with normal instruction for students.
As of December 18, 12 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Heuvelton Central School District.
