Several NY girl scouts earn highest achievement award in scouting, recognized for leadership

CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several local girl scouts were recognized for their leadership and service with a prestigious award.

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways announced on Wednesday that 29 girls from across its council territory have eared the Girl Scout Gold Award, considered the highest achievement in Girl Scouting.

This award is given to Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors, those in grades nine through twelve, who demonstrate leadership through take action projects. Noted as the “mark of the truly remarkable,” girls must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to their project, which must benefit their community.

“Gold Award Girl Scouts change the world by tackling issues they’re passionate about while learning essential skills that prepare them for all aspects of life,” said GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale. “They problem-solve, inspire, advocate, educate and make a difference. The benefits in their communities and beyond are of lasting, positive change brought about by their efforts.”

In addition to the award, three of the council’s 2020 Gold Award Girl Scouts were selected for scholarships. These scholarships were presented in memory of Girl Scout sisters lost in 2019.

The awarded scholarships are as follows:

The Marie Hepworth Scholarship, $5,000: Presented to Adeline Whitmore of Barton, NY for her project Nichols Veterans Memorial Park.

The Kelly Perkins Scholarship, $4,000: Presented to Elizabeth Serafin of Oneonta, NY for her project Together We Grow, Fox Community Garden.

The Kerrie Black Scholarship, $3,000: Presented to Dorothy (Dora) Donacik of Vestal, NY for her project Promoting Creative Thinking at Vestal.

The Girl Scout Gold Award was presented to the class of 2020 during a virtual ceremony on February 27, with attending receipts, council staff and board members and Keynote speaker Alexandra Jacobs Wilkes, a Girl Scout alumni and director of public relations at SUNY Potsdam.

The following individuals received the award: