Several Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled in St. Lawrence County

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been scheduled in St. Lawrence County.
St. Lawrence County Public Health Service has announced that it will host six separate Pfizer first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics at its facility on Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s. All clinics will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the following dates:
- Tuesday, June 29
- Wednesday, June 30
- Tuesday, July 6
- Wednesday, July 7
- Tuesday, July 13
- Wednesday, July 14.
An additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held on June 29 at the Norfolk Fire Department Fire Station #3. The clinic will be he from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and appointments can be made, but are not required.
Public Health also confirmed three new COVID-19 cases following the weekend, with one on Monday and two on Saturday and Sunday.
This brought the total number of COVID-19 cases to-date to 7.546.
Of the total number of positive cases, two are hospitalized, 15 are active and 7,434 have been released from isolation.
Since the start of the pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19.
The County is continuing to perform COVID-19 testing is by appointment only. The following numbers can be called below between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton): 315-379-8132