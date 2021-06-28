Several Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled in St. Lawrence County

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been scheduled in St. Lawrence County.

St. Lawrence County Public Health Service has announced that it will host six separate Pfizer first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics at its facility on Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s. All clinics will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Tuesday, June 29

Wednesday, June 30

Tuesday, July 6

Wednesday, July 7

Tuesday, July 13

Wednesday, July 14.

An additional COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held on June 29 at the Norfolk Fire Department Fire Station #3. The clinic will be he from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and appointments can be made, but are not required.

Public Health also confirmed three new COVID-19 cases following the weekend, with one on Monday and two on Saturday and Sunday.

This brought the total number of COVID-19 cases to-date to 7.546.

Of the total number of positive cases, two are hospitalized, 15 are active and 7,434 have been released from isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The County is continuing to perform COVID-19 testing is by appointment only. The following numbers can be called below between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested: