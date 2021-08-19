Severe flood warning issued for Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Flooding is possible in some areas of the North Country on Thursday.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued a severe flood warning for areas of Central New York. This includes both southern Lewis County and southeastern Oswego County.

According to the NWS, heavy rain is expected in portions of these counties and flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have already fallen and an additional one inch is expected.

This flooding is predicted to impact Central Square, Redfield, Highmarket, Constantia, West Monroe, Williamstown, Lyonsdale, Greig, Cleveland, Port Leyden, Lyons Falls, Constableville, Turin, Osceola, Swancott Mill, North Osceola, Mohawk Hill, West Leyden, Kasoag and Talcottville.

A flash flood warning also remains in effect for Lewis County. This will continue through Thursday morning as runoff from heavy rain may cause rapid rises on creeks and streams.

Residents in these areas are urged to not drive on flooded roads, as well as be cautious near streams, rivers and creeks. The severe flood warning will remain in effect through 11:30 a.m. on August 19.

