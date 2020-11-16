Severe lakeshore flood warning remains through Monday night on lake Ontario

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following high winds and rains, a severe weather warning remains in effect for parts of the region.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo, N.Y. has issued a Severe Lakeshore Flood Warning for both Jefferson and Oswego Counties. The warning was issued on November 15, and is set to expire on Monday a 4 p.m.

According to the NWS, this warning is due to expected significant lakeshore flooding surrounding Lake Ontario. Impacts from the severe weather include flooding along the immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets, harbors and other low lying areas. Shoreline erosion is expected.

The National Weather Service urges local residents to take precautionary actions while this warning is in place.

These actions include staying off breakwaters, piers, rock outcroppings and beaches. Residents can expect beach erosion and debris, as well as local road closures and “extremely” dangerous boating conditions.

LATEST STORIES: