BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) – The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. Monday, August 7.

The warning is for south central Jefferson County, southwestern Lewis County in central New York and northeastern Oswego County. There could be hail damage to vehicles is expected. There may also be wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Some wind gusts could be as high as 60 miles per hour.

Storms are expected to increase in coverage and intensity this afternoon and into the evening. However, the storms should hopefully taper off after sunset.

Any storm that develops has the capability of producing hail and gusty, damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out in the watch area but overall the threat for the rest of CNY is low.