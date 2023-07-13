WATERTOWN, NY (WWTI) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County and parts of Northwestern Lewis County and Northeastern Oswego County on Thursday, July 13.

The warning lasts until 2:45 p.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the state as well as parts of Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The warning also indicated that storms could have wind gusts as high as 60 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail. The storms should pass through the area quickly as they were moving at 40 miles per hour at the time of the advisory.

Storms of this nature could have winds that cause minor damage along with knocking down trees or tree limbs. The wind damage also has a potential to cause some power outages in the area.

There is a Flood Watch for parts of the area including Lewis, Oswego, Northern Cayuga, Wayne, and Ontario counties until 11 p.m. Thursday night. These areas were hit hard with excessive rainfall earlier in the week.